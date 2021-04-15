﻿Cops give gadgets to 15 poor Benguet students

The Regional Finance Service Office (RFSO) of the Police Regional Office Cordillera (PROCor) gave Information technology (IT) equipment to 15 poor but deserving students in this province.

Capt. Marnie Abellanida, PROCor Information Officer, said each beneficiary who was chosen in 15 municipalities of the province received a brand new tablet with pocket wireless fidelity (WiFi), 32GB Universal serial bus (USB), and internet subscription for the duration of the school year.

Abellanida said the distribution is part of the “Project Adal” that was launched through a memorandum of agreement with the Schools District Office (SDO) of Benguet on Monday (April 12), at SDO Benguet Adivay Hall.

“Adal” is an Ilokano term for “Education”.

Project Adal, also known as the “Edukasyong hatid ng RFSO 15 sa gitna ng pandemya”, aims to fill in the gap and serve as a bridge to connect the students’ dream through education.

Abellanida said SDO Benguet did the selection of the 15 beneficiaries.

The police officer said the student-beneficiaries are expected to at least pass all their subjects.

Gloria Buya-ao, Schools Division Superintendent, expressed gratitude for the police’s investment in education.

“When you invest in education you are sure you are investing in the future especially on the chosen beneficiaries,” she said

Source: Philippines News Agency