﻿Coperation key to tackling Covid-19 spread: Bulacan guv

Cooperation and compliance with health protocols will help curb the spread of Covid-19 infections which hopefully will lead to the eventual lifting of restrictive quarantine measures.

Governor Daniel Fernando on Sunday asked his constituents in Bulacan, which is included in the NCR Plus bubble that will be under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) March 29 to April 4, to continue fighting the pandemic.

In his Facebook live talk, Fernando said the weeklong ECQ will hopefully arrest the spike in Covid-19 cases, which he said can be attributed to outside activities and new variants.

As of March 26, Central Luzon still has 7,540 active cases. Bulacan recorded 66 of 435 new cases that day.

The Provincial Health Office reported that as of March 27, Bulacan still has 2,753 active cases out of the total 16,696 confirmed infections. A total of 13,437 recovered while 506 died.

“Dama ko po ang inyong kalagayan. Matagal na tayong nakikipaglaban sa pandemyang ito at ngayon pa lamang po tayo unti-unting bumabangon sa lahat ng bagay. Sa kasamaang palad, itong sabay-sabay na paglabas ng tao, kasama po ang pagpasok ng bagong variants ay lubhang nagpabilis sa pag-akyat ng mga bagong kaso ng Covid-19 (I feel your situation. We have been fighting this pandemic for a long time and now that we are slowly recovering, cases are increasing due to simultaneous going out of people and the entry of new variants),” he said.

He also asked religious groups to seek God’s intervention for the safety of the province.

“Let us use this moment of Lent, for earnest prayer and supplication to our Almighty God who is the only one who can stop and end this pandemic,” Fernando added.

The governor added he will issue another order for village captains to provide quarantine or isolation facilities in anticipation of more cases.

Source: Philippines News Agency