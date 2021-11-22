﻿Cop relieved from post after beating up subordinate

A ranking officer of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion at the Police Regional Office (PRO) 5 (Bicol) has been relieved as Regional Aviation 5 commander after allegedly beating up a subordinate who is now blind in one eye.

Based on the order from the Philippine National Police (PNP) Aviation Security Group (Avsegroup) dated November 15 and obtained by the media on Saturday, Col. Dulnoan Dinamling Jr. has been transferred to the Administrative and Resource Management Division – Personnel Holding and Accounting Section at the Pasay City headquarters.

PRO-5 Director, Gen. Jonnel Estomo, also recommended the filing of administrative charges against Dinamling, who hit Sgt. Ricky Brabante with a broken piece of glass on the left eye after a drinking session right inside Camp Simeon Ola in Legazpi City on November 12.

The incident resulted in the loss of vision of Brabante’s left eye despite undergoing an operation.

“We maintain the integrity of the investigation giving equal rights to both parties involved. Rank may have its privileges but it can never justify abuse of power and drunken misconduct. Col. Dinamling will have to face the consequences of his actions,” Estimo said in a statement.

PNP Chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos likewise formed a Special Investigation Task Group to investigate the incident.

“We do not condone any act of violence within the organization as much as we uphold the right of every accuse(d) for due process,” Carlos said in another statement.

The PNP assured that Brabante will be given all the assistance he needs.

Source: Philippines News Agency