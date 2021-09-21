﻿Cop nabbed for P300-K extort try in Cauayan City

A 38-year-old police officer here was arrested in an entrapment operation on Sunday after he allegedly tried to extort PHP300,000 from the sister of an arrested drug dealer in exchange for “fixing” the cases

The police report said M/Sgt. Sherwin Pascual Gamit, assigned at the warrant section, was arrested for robbery-extortion and for illegal possession of firearm in front of the Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church along Rizal Avenue at about 10:52 a.m.

Lt. Col. Andree Michelle Camhol-Abella, regional police information officer, said the arresting team composed of Regional Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Team (RIMET), Isabela police intelligence unit, and Cauayan police members caught Gamit while receiving marked and boodle money from Vanessa Marcos-Velasquez, sister of drug suspect Darelle James Marcos

After Velasquez handed the cash to Gamit, police officers who were “discreetly positioned overlooking the transaction” arrested him.

Also seized from Gamit’s car were three mobile phones, .22 caliber handgun without serial number, and his 9mm service firearm with three loaded magazines.

His car was also impounded.

Source: Philippines News Agency