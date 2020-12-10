﻿Cop killed; detainee wounded in Samar ambush

A police officer was killed and a detainee was critically wounded when suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) ambushed a patrol car in Marabut, Samar past noon on Thursday.

Reports reaching the regional police office here identified the victims as Cpl. Earl Hembra and detainee Nestor Lumagpas Jr., who was initially reported to also have been killed in the attack.

Marabut town police chief, Lt. Fernando Calabria Jr., said the victims were heading back to the police station after a court appearance in Basey town when waylaid by several gunmen in Logero village at about 12:56 p.m.

Calabria declined to give further details as they were still investigating the incident on site.

Some areas in Basey and Marabut have been identified by the government as a priority for its counter-insurgency campaign due to sightings of some members of the communist terrorist group.

Marabut is about 40 km. east of Tacloban City.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News agency