﻿Cop infected with coronavirus dies in accidental firing

A police officer who was confined in a hospital here due to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) succumbed to a gunshot wound after he accidentally shot himself on Sunday morning, police reported.

Lt. Col. Criselda de Guzman, city police chief, identified the fatality as S/Sgt. Reynante Menia, 43, resident of Zone 1, Barangay Villa Joson this city and detailed at Rizal police station in Rizal town.

De Guzman said Menia was admitted at the Ospital ng Lungsod ng San Jose after being tested positive for coronavirus on Oct. 8.

“Menia died on the spot after he accidentally shot himself, while cleaning his caliber 9mm Pietro Beretta pistol which he regularly does,” investigators said.

Police said it was Menia’s wife who called the duty nurse after hearing a gunshot.

“The lifeless body of the victim was then found with a gunshot wound on his head,” police added.

Police probers said the victim’s caliber 9mm Pietro Beretta pistol with SN N64539Z has a chamber loaded with an inserted magazine containing eight cartridges of 9mm, a deformed slug, and an empty shell for the said handgun.

