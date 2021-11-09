﻿Cop in ‘kidnapping’ incident in Manila faces dismissal

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Sunday ordered the Internal Affairs Service (IAS) to expedite dismissal proceedings against a policeman involved in what appears as abduction and robbery incident in Manila.

Citing reports from National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), Eleazar said Patrolman Wilfredo Mindanao, 42, of the Police Security Protection Group (PSPG), and his alleged cohort, Romeo Aday, 47, were arrested on Nov. 5 at Trece De Agosto Bridge in Paco, Manila after allegedly “arresting” a man whom they claimed to be in possession of illegal drugs.

Aday, a driver, allegedly introduced himself as a National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agent to the victim. He claimed that the victim was under arrest for possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu.

The suspects, according to the report, detained the victim in Mindanao’s residence in Paco, Manila and demanded PHP50,000 from him in exchange for his liberty.

After receiving a complaint from a vendor who witnessed the alleged kidnapping, policemen from the Manila Police District’s (MPD) Paz Police Community Precinct PS 5 located the suspects and found them illegally detaining the victim.

The MPD police officers recovered one plastic sachet containing suspected shabu and three cellular phones.

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao said the suspects were facing serious illegal detention, usurpation of authority, and illegal possession of dangerous drugs defined under Section 11 Art. 2 of Republic Act 9165.

Eleazar said the MPD is conducting a deeper probe into the incident.

“Apart from the filing of criminal complaints of serious illegal detention and usurpation of authority in the Manila Prosecutor’s Office against the suspects, I have instructed the IAS to initiate summary dismissal proceedings against Mindanao,” Eleazar said.

Eleazar said he will not allow “few rogues” in the service to destroy the image of the PNP “now that we have made strides in regaining the people’s trust.”

“I am warning those policemen who will continue to undermine our mandate and erode the institution, you will be caught and made to face the consequences of your wrongful actions,” he added.

Danao, meanwhile, commended the MPD for its quick action in arresting the suspects and the rescue of the victim.

“Lubos ko pong ikinagagalak ang mabilis na pagresponde ng ating mga kasama na naging sanhi ng agarang pagkahuli sa mga suspects at pagkaligtas sa ating biktima. Sa mga kasong ganito, napakahalaga po ng oras. Kung kaya’t malaking hamon po sa ating kapulisan ang mabilis na paghanap at paghuli sa mga sangkot (I am very pleased with the quick response of our personnel which resulted in the immediate arrest of the suspects and the rescue of our victim. In such cases, time is of the essence. That is why it is a big challenge for our police to quickly find and arrest those involved),” Danao said.

Danao assured the public of a fair and thorough investigation amid the PNP’s intensified internal cleansing effort

Source: Philippines News Agency