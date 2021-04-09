﻿Cop hurt in Maguindanao ambush

COTABATO CITY – Police checkpoints have been doubled in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao, following the ambush that wounded a police officer on Monday evening.

Col. Donald Madamba, Maguindanao police director, identified the victim as Patrolman An-Nur Diocolano Haron, 30, currently assigned at the Police Regional Office – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO-BARMM) and a resident of this city.

“No one gets in and out of the municipality without being fully inspected,” Madamba told reporters Tuesday.

Madamba said Haron was riding a motorbike on his way home to this city past 6 p.m. when tailed and fired upon by motorcycle-riding suspects along the national highway in Barangay Rebuken, Sultan Kudarat town.

Witnesses said the gunmen left the policeman slumped by the roadside after the shooting.

Responding cops, with the help of concerned villagers, brought the wounded victim to the hospital.

Madamba believes the attackers were still inside the municipality, adding that cops manning the entry and exit checkpoints on Monday night were immediately informed of the incident and implemented strict inspection.

Madamba said closed-circuit television footage from a nearby establishment is also currently being reviewed by police investigators to determine the plate number or other markings on the motorbike used by the attackers. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency