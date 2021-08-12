﻿Coordination ‘required’ for relief goods distribution in QC

Groups, organizations, and even individuals planning to conduct humanitarian activities, such as relief goods distribution, in Quezon City cannot do so without coordination with the city government.

Planning should be made at least two days prior to the conduct of the activity, especially under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

“The conduct of humanitarian activities is very much welcome in our city. However, we have to enforce some protocols in light of the ECQ restrictions. No programs and congregations will be allowed as they may become super spreader events,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Memorandum Circular No. 16, issued by the city government on Monday, states that distribution should be made door-to-door.

“Distribution of ayuda (assistance) in kind, such as food or household supplies, shall be done on a strictly door to door basis, except for national government authorized programs such as the social amelioration program,” the memorandum read.

Moreover, assistance in the form of food or materials should be placed outside the beneficiaries’ houses, preferably on a prepositioned chairs and tables.

There should be no face-to-face contact with the beneficiaries, according to the memorandum.

Belmonte added that the group should be composed of no more than five persons who must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Minimum public health protocols such as wearing masks and face shields and proper social distancing must also be observed at all times.

During the distribution, the group should also be accompanied by no more than five representatives of either the city government, Quezon City Police District or village officials.

“It will be safer for our residents or beneficiaries to stay at home and wait for the ayuda than for them to congregate at another venue. This way, we are sure that their risk from exposure is less if not zero,” Belmonte stated.

Source: Philippines News Agency