﻿Coops to help improve rice seeds distribution in Caraga

BUTUAN CITY – The Philippine Rice Institute (PhilRice) in Agusan that covers the entire Caraga Region convened on Monday representatives from two seed cooperatives involved in recent rice seeds distribution in the area.

In a statement, the PhilRice-Agusan said the coordination meeting was facilitated to assess and review the rice seed deliveries in the region during the past months.

“The coordination meeting on Monday was also aimed to improve the delivery issues and concerns in the region,” PhilRice-Agusan said.

The PhilRice-Agusan emphasized that the involvement of the two cooperatives during the seed distributions will further help the agency ensure the better implementation and accomplishment of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) Seed Program in the region this year.

The agency has been providing free certified inbred rice seeds to farmers in the region through its RCEF Seed Program.

The coordination meeting was joined by representatives of Butuan City Seed Producers Cooperative and the Southern Agusan Multi-Purpose Cooperative.

Representatives from the Department of Agriculture – Caraga and the Bureau of Plant Industry – National Seed Quality Control Services were also present during the activity.

On November 15, PhilRice-Agusan also launched its Binhi e-Padala program in Butuan City that directly benefited some 1,200 rice farmers.

A total of 3,712 bags of certified inbred rice seeds were released to Butuan farmers during the launch. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency