﻿Cooperation vital to protect public vs. Covid-19: PRRD

President Rodrigo Duterte has enjoined Filipinos to cooperate with the government to keep them safe and protected against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a video message for the Radio-Television Malacañang’s (RTVM) “USWAG, Pinas! Special Edition,” Duterte reminded the public that they would only be safe, if population protection is achieved.

He encouraged them to join the government in its relentless fight against Covid-19 by getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“At this point, I’d like to invite our kababayans (fellow countrymen) to look at what your government is doing to get our nation closer to herd immunity,” Duterte said. “Let us remember that no one else is safe until everyone is safe. Let us continue working together towards a healthier and a more protected citizenry.”

Duterte also thanked Covid-19 front-liners, the private sector giving assistance to the government, and the people who heeded his call to receive the coronavirus vaccine jabs.

“Salamat sa lahat ng front-liners natin, ang ating mga partner that silently work (Thank you to all our front-liners and our partners that silently work). Our nation needs to see the good work you do. Salamat din sa lahat nang nagpabakuna (Thank you also to those who already get vaccinated),” he said.

The RTVM’s “USWAG, Pinas! Special Edition” features the vaccination drive in at least 24 different parts of the country, captures the medical workers’ efforts to defeat Covid-19, and presents testimonies from vaccinated Filipinos.

Learning to live with Covid-19

In an online press conference, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the country is already learning to deal with Covid-19.

Roque issued the statement, after the Philippines fell to the bottom of the Nikkei’s Asia Covid-19 Recovery Index.

As of September 30, the Philippines has ranked last out of the 120 nations battling the Covid-19 pandemic, based on the Nikkei Asia’s report on Covid-19 Recovery Index.

The index scores countries based on infection management, vaccination rollout and programs, and social mobility.

According to the report, the Philippines scored 30.5 at 121st place.

Roque said the Philippines has already taken steps to fight Covid-19.

“Ang mini-measure po nila is kung tayo po nga ba ho ay patungo na doon sa path of recovery. At malinaw naman po ang paninindigan natin diyan, mayroon pong mga ibang pamamaraan para mabuhay kasama ang Covid bukod po sa lockdown (They are measuring our path of recovery. And our stance is clear that we have other ways to live amid the Covid-19 pandemic, other than the imposition of lockdown),” he said.

He also reiterated that the Covid-19 infections reported in the country are still within the projection.

“So, that proves that I think we are learning to live with the virus,” Roque said.

