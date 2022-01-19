﻿Contractual, job order BARMM workers now SSS members

Starting this year, all contract of service (COS) and job order (JO) workers in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) are already covered by the state social pension fund.

Orly Mabinay, Social Security System (SSS) – Cotabato branch manager, said Tuesday that more than 2,000 contractual and job order workers in the region’s various offices are now covered by the SSS.

This came about after BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim and SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Aurora C. Igancio signed a joint memorandum agreement in December 2021 for the program.

Under the agreement, Mabinay said all contractual and job orders workers are automatically enrolled to the SSS and will get social protection through the KaltaSSS Collect Program of the country’s social security office.

Under the KaltaSSS-Collect Program, participating agencies and groups will serve as collecting partners of the pension fund upon signing of the memorandum of agreement with SSS.

Both COS and JOs shall be registered as self-employed members while their respective agencies shall be responsible for remitting their monthly contributions through a salary deduction scheme.

Mabinay said the workers are now assured of benefits that include medical aid, maternity benefits, disability assistance, retirement, and death benefits.

Mabinay advised all COS and JO workers to visit the SSS website should they have inquiries about its programs for the country’s workforce.

Source: Philippines News Agency