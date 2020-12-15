﻿Contact tracing on as Dumaguete doctor tests Covid-19 positive

Contact tracing for a doctor here is underway after the front-liner tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The provincial Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) of Negros Oriental is scheduled to meet with the administrators of the different private hospitals after the doctor’s swab test result was released.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion, health committee chair of the IATF-EID, in a press briefing Tuesday afternoon said the 56-year-old male doctor from one of the private hospitals in the city is now admitted and in isolation.

Estacion, however, declined to give further details, saying she still has to get more information regarding the patient, who hails from Barangay Pulantubig.

“I will still have to find out about the whereabouts of this doctor one week before he was tested positive,” she said in the dialect.

She said co-workers of the doctor, such as nurses and other hospital staff, are now isolated while contact tracing is ongoing.

Estacion reminded the public to observe proper health and safety protocols because “Covid-19 does not have any exception, and we can now see that even a doctor has been infected”.

“Covid is real,” she added.

There are three private hospitals in the city –Silliman University Medical Center, Ace Dumaguete Doctors Hospital, and Holy Child Hospital –apart from the provincial government-run Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital.

