﻿Consular offices remain closed amid extended ECQ

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday announced that its consular offices remain closed after the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital Region (NCR) and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, collectively known as NCR Plus.

“Due to the extended ECQ, consular services in NCR+ are temporarily suspended. But our other consular offices remain open to serve you,” DFA Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said over Twitter.

In an advisory on Sunday, the DFA reassured that those with appointments affected by the suspension will be rescheduled.

It said those with appointments on March 29 will be rescheduled to April 19 to 23; March 30 rescheduled to April 26 to 30; March 31 rescheduled to May 3 to 7; April 5 rescheduled to May 1- to 14; April 6 rescheduled to May 17 to 21; April 7 rescheduled to May 24 to 28; and April 8 rescheduled to May 31 to June 4.

“An email will be sent to the concerned passport and authentication applicants to confirm their specific appointment schedule,” the DFA said.

Passport applicants must have the email printed out and presented during their new appointment schedule together with their application form with their original appointment schedule indicated, e-receipt and other supporting documents.

“For authentication applicants, please print out the new email with your new schedule and bring your documents for authentication on your new appointment date,” the DFA said.

The new schedules may change and applicants are advised to visit the website https://consular.dfa.gov.ph for the latest advisories.

Applicants who wish to have their new schedules changed are advised to send an email to the consular office.

The email addresses of these consular offices are available at https://dfa.gov.ph/dfa-news/statements-and-advisoriesupdate/28807-public-advisory-on-appointments-affected-by-the-enhanced-community-quarantine-in-the-consular-offices-in-metro-manila-bulacan-cavite-laguna-and-rizal.

Source: Philippines News Agency