﻿Construction worker yields P1.3-M shabu in Lapu-Lapu City

Authorities on Tuesday arrested a construction worker who is listed as a high-value target (HVT) and confiscated from him PHP1.3 million worth of illegal substance believed to be shabu during a sting operation in Lapu-Lapu City.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Central Visayas regional director Levi Ortiz identified the suspect as Ronie Dadula Cuizon, 35, a resident of 226 A. Lopez St., Sitio Cogon in Barangay Labangon, here.

Ortiz said after they received a tip about Cuizon’s illegal drug trade, so PDEA-7 agents and the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office Intelligence Unit planned the buy-bust operation.

Cuizon was collared in Sitio Ihawan, Barangay Pusok after he transacted with a police decoy who paid him with marked money.

The PDEA-7 chief said Cuizon is a “monitored personality” and watch-listed as HVT in Central Visayas.

“Confiscated during the operation were eight pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic packs and sachets containing white crystalline substance including the subject of sale weighing more or less 200 grams worth PHP1,360,000, one piece genuine five hundred peso bill placed on top of boodle money worth PHP6,000, and one piece sling bag,” Ortiz told the Philippine News Agency.

Cases for violation of Section 5, and Art. II of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being readied for filing in court against the suspect, he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency