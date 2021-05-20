﻿Construction of Pampanga bypass road in full blast

The construction of a bypass road that will interconnect the towns of Arayat and Magalang in this province is in full blast amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

District Engineer Almer C. Miranda of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) – Pampanga 1st District Engineering Office, said on Thursday the road project is in support of the Pampanga Megalopolis plan.

“The Pampanga Megalopolis is a major boost to Pampanga’s growing economy. Under the plan, the province is categorized into four metropolitan clusters in order to improve its potentials as an urban growth center,” Miranda said in an official social media post.

The project’s first phase includes the construction of an 800 linear-meter bypass road in Barangay San Juan Baño in Arayat town that is targeted to be completed on June 18.

The second phase is now in the planning stage with a physical target of 2,050 linear meters in length, to be funded under the General Appropriations Act 2021.

“Our agency is eyeing the completion of priority and supplementary road networks like the Arayat-Magalang Bypass Road, identified as one of the major road systems that will be connect to the planned Pampanga Circumferential road and to all other cities and municipalities in the province situated within the different megalopolis clusters,” Miranda said.

When completed, the Arayat-Magalang Bypass Road will provide motorists with a faster alternative route with a potential to reduce traffic within the province’s two towns.

Miranda assured Kapampangans that the DPWH will continuously help in improving the province’s transportation and road infrastructure through the implementation of various road network development projects.

Source: Philippines News Agency