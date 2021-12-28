﻿Construction of P49-M bridge in Aurora town in full swing

The construction of the PHP49-million bridge project that would provide safer travel to motorists in Dilasag, Aurora is in full swing.

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Aurora district engineer Roderick Andal on Monday said the construction of the Sapsap Bridge is one of their priority projects for the improvement of transport connectivity in the province.

Andal said the bridge project is expected to provide safer travel to motorists crossing Sapsap creek in Barangay Dilaguidi in Dilasag, Aurora.

“Every time there is a calamity, it has been difficult for residents and motorists to cross the creek due to the rapidly rising water, thus, the new bridge which is expected to be completed by the middle of next year will greatly benefit the public,” Andal in a social media post.

The bridge structure was designed with a length of 50 meters, 290 meters approach, and carriageway width of 9.54 meters.

He said concrete slope protection will also be constructed with steel sheet piles to protect the bridge against scouring.

Meanwhile, three other bridge projects are being implemented in Aurora and are also expected to be completed next year.

These are the PHP110.88-million bridge in Baler town, PHP56.16-million Bayanihan Bridge in Maria Aurora town, and the PHP104.7-million Real Bridge in San Luis town.

Andal said the DPWH-Aurora District Engineering Office is committed to fully completing all infrastructure projects as scheduled amid the continuing threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Aside from providing an efficient and reliable road transportation network, he added the bridge projects will make a significant contribution to the development of tourism and spur economic activities in the province.

Source: Philippines News Agency