﻿Confirmed deaths due to ‘Odette’ rise to 90: NDRRMC

The number of confirmed deaths due to Typhoon Odette’s onslaught last December has risen to 90, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Wednesday.

In its latest situation report, the agency said the majority of the confirmed deaths are from Western Visayas at 46; Eastern Visayas at 18; Mimaropa, 16; Northern Mindanao, seven, Central Visayas, two and Zamboanga Peninsula, one.

Nine more fatalities were added to the confirmed death toll at 81 reported on January 11. Also confirmed are 205 injured and six missing.

Meanwhile still undergoing validation are reports of 316 deaths, 1,068 injured and 59 missing.

The number of affected families is placed at 2,366,309 or 8,409,603 persons in 8,980 barangays in Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao region, Soccsksargen, Caraga and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Families staying in 1,124 evacuation centers are placed at 56,875 while those being aided outside are estimated at 32,742 with the remainder being helped by relatives and friends.

Houses damaged were placed at 1,395,097 in Mimaropa,Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao region, Soccsksargen, Caraga and the BARMM.

Of these, 1,031,063 were classified as partially damaged and 364,034 as totally damaged.

Damage to agriculture was placed at PHP15.9 billion in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao region, Soccsksargen and Caraga.

Meanwhile, damage to infrastructure was estimated at PHP17. 3 billion in Mimaropa, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Caraga and the BARMM.

Aid for typhoon victims

Meanwhile, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) has so far transported 1,213,801 pounds of relief goods to areas severely hit by Typhoon Odette last December.

Aside from these life-saving items, PAF has also transported 667 Filipinos and 16 foreigners who were stranded by the typhoon, Air Force spokesperson Lt. Col. Maynard Maynard Mariano said in a statement Tuesday night.

He also said PAF was helped by Philippine Airlines and AirAsia in its relief missions.

Mariano added that the PAF’s heavy equipment are now deployed in Mactan to help in ongoing rehabilitation efforts in Cebu City.

“Araw-araw ang pagpapalipad ng PAF particular sa Surigao Del Norte, Siargao, Bohol, Palawan gamit ang C-130, C-295, NC-212i at Black Hawk helicopters. Gayundin ang paghahatid ng mga locally stranded individuals mula Siargao patungo ng Villamor Air Base sa Pasay City (The PAF has been flying relief missions everyday particularly in Surigao Del Norte, Siargao, Bohol, Palawan using our C-130, C-295, NC-212i, and Black Hawk helicopters. Missions to transport locally stranded individuals from Siargao to Villamor Air Base, Pasay City is also ongoing),” he added.

Around 30 PAF aircraft and 28 Navy ships along with 769 military trucks are helping in the ongoing relief efforts for “Odette” victims.

Source: Philippines News Agency