﻿Confidence in gov’t vaccination program rises: survey

The latest survey that showed increased confidence in Covid-19 vaccines means Filipinos have realized the benefits of getting inoculated, especially amid the current spike in cases and the emergence of more transmissible variants, according to National Task Force Against Covid-19 chief, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., on Friday.

The latest data from a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey conducted on Dec. 12 to 16, 2021 showed that only 8 percent from among the 1,440 adult Filipinos who participated in the poll said they do not want to get vaccinated against Covid-19, down from 18 percent in September, 21 percent in June, and 33 percent in May last year.

“Masaya po kami. Ibig sabihin nito, tumataas na po ang confidence ng ating mga kababayan sa ating gobyerno at sa ating national vaccination program (We are happy. This means, the public confidence in the government and the national vaccination program is increasing),” Galvez said in an interview on Friday.

Galvez said that as what health authorities have been repeating since the vaccination rollout started, vaccination prevents severe and critical Covid-19 symptoms that may lead to hospitalization and even death.

“During the surges of Delta and Omicron [variants], it has been tested that most of our casualties and hospitalization are unvaccinated,” Galvez said.

Galvez also said disinformation that fueled public resistance against Covid-19 vaccines is slowly declining with the help of the media and the private sector’s vaccination campaigns.

The SWS survey showed that 6 percent of the adult population is uncertain about getting vaccinated, down from 19 percent in September 2021, 24 percent in June 2021, and 35 percent in May 2021.

Likewise, 50 percent of the respondents already had at least one dose, a significant rise from 10 percent in June and 35 percent in September last year.

Among the unvaccinated, 35 percent said they want to get vaccinated. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency