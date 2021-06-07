﻿Complete vaccine doses, even if delayed: Duque

MANILA – Those who failed to get their second dose of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines on time can still avail of missed shots.

What is important, according to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, is to complete their dosage.

“’Yan naman pong hindi naturukan ng ikalawang dose ay pwede pa rin po na magpaturok (Those who were not injected with the second dose can still avail of the injection),” Duque said at the Palace press briefing on Monday.

The National Task Force Against Covid-19 and the Vaccine Cluster said roughly 113,000 individuals have missed their second vaccine shots, usually citing medical reasons.

They are advised by their local government units (LGUs) or health offices to reschedule.

Duque emphasized the need to become fully immunized against the risks of the Covid-19 infection.

“Kailangan po kumpletuhin po natin para mataas ang lebel ng proteksyon na ibibigay po nito laban sa (There is a need to complete the vaccination to ensure a higher level of protection against) severe and critical Covid cases,” he said.

Availing of the vaccines could lessen hospitalization and fatality rates, he added.

World Health Organization chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan also said a reasonable delay in getting the second dose will not matter.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s early by a few days or late by a few days or even a couple of weeks. It’s important to go back and get that second dose because the first dose actually presents this new antigen to the immune system to prime it. And the second dose is the one that really gives a boost to the immune system,” she said in a recent podcast.

As the government expands its vaccination coverage to the A4 priority sector (economic front-liners and uniformed personnel), Duque reminded LGUs to prioritize those aged 40 to 59 as severe complications and fatality cases usually belong to that age bracket.

At least 50 were inoculated during the symbolic A4 vaccination rollout at the Mall of Asia mega hub in Pasay City. Mandaluyong City also held its inoculation

