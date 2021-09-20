﻿Competitive salaries await OFWs in Malta

Competitive salaries ranging from €1,000 to €4,000 await Filipinos eyeing to work in Malta, the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Rome, Italy said on Friday.

Labor Attache Haney Lynn Siclot said the pay of professionals and non-professionals differ but they are protected since the country has a minimum wage.

“Salaries of workers in Malta are competitive, the advantage of Malta compared to Italy is they have labor standards with regards to the minimum salaries. It means that by law they have a minimum salary which is right now would stand at about 760-780 euros per month,” she said.

“It’s a good market for those who want, for example to step into Europe, those who would like to work here in Malta, you can travel not only in Malta, you can also travel to Italy, France, Germany, you can take a vacation in the whole Europe. That is one of the good perks while if you are working in Malta,” she said.

As for Italy, she said there is no minimum salary but has an agreement just like the collective bargaining agreement between workers and employers.

Malta is considered as a new market for Filipino workers, but Siclot said the Philippines has yet to sign a bilateral labor agreement with the western European nation.

Source: Philippines News Agency