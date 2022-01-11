﻿Comelec urges motorists to yield to checkpoints

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is urging motorists to yield to the checkpoints established by uniformed men during the election period.

Tomas Valera, Comelec assistant regional director and concurrent Antique provincial election supervisor, said the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Army have established border checkpoints throughout the province since the start of the election period on January 9.

“There is now one checkpoint in every municipality in the province,” he said in an interview Monday.

Valera said border checkpoints have been set up in line with the implementation of the gun ban to ensure the holding of peaceful and orderly elections come May 9.

“Motorists are advised that whenever they see a checkpoint, especially during night time, they should already switch off their vehicle lights so that the uniformed men could easily see them,” he said.

This especially for cars and other closed four-wheel vehicles so those manning the checkpoints could easily see them and let them pass by, Valera said.

“As fast as you could pass by the checkpoints, the better to avoid traffic build-up,” he added.

Valera said since the implementation of checkpoints, they had not received yet any apprehension report from the police or army.

Meanwhile, Valera requested the police and army that they should not include the inspection of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination card.

“There should be a separate checkpoint for the inspection of the Covid-19 vaccination card among motorists because it is not a mandate of the Comelec,” he said.

Valera said he learned that there are checkpoints in other parts of Western Visayas that also check among motorists if they have Covid-19 vaccination card prior to allowing them to visit another province.

Source: Philippines News Agency