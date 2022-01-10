﻿Comelec to set up gun ban checkpoints in Zambo City

The Commission on Elections (Comelec), together with the security forces, is setting up fixed checkpoints in strategic places at the start of the gun ban here on January 9.

The gun ban is pursuant to Comelec Resolution Numbers 10728 and 10741 promulgated on Nov. 10, 2021 and Dec. 16, 2021, respectively.

Lawyer Stephen Roy Cañete, first district election officer, said Saturday the fixed checkpoints will be set up in main thoroughfares leading to the city proper to ensure compliance with the gun ban.

“Random mobile checkpoints will be also conducted,” Cañete added.

Comelec Resolution No. 10728 contains the rules and regulations on the ban on the: bearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms or other deadly weapons; and, employment, availment, or engagement or the services of security personnel or bodyguards during the election period of the May 9, 2022 national and local elections.

Comelec Resolution No. 10741 is a consolidated resolution on the guidelines on the establishment and operation of Comelec checkpoints; and, instructions for the preliminary examination of violations of the ban on the bearing, carrying, or transporting firearms or other deadly weapons, and the employment, availment and engagement of the services of security personnel and bodyguards, in connection with the May 9, 2022 national and local elections.

Cañete said effective January 9 until June 8, which is the election period, all permits to carry (PTC) firearms issued to civilian licensed gun holders are automatically suspended.

“The PTC are automatically recalled unless they managed to secure a certificate of authority coming from Comelec central office,” Cañete said.

He said the Comelec central office has issued an authorization to carry firearms in December 2021 to the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Candidates who need bodyguards will have to apply for authorization from the Comelec central office, he added.

He said applying for authorization is now easy and fast as the processing of applications is automated or online.

Source: Philippines News Agency