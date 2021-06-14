﻿Comelec to launch voter sign-up mobile app June 15

he Commission on Elections (Comelec) will formally launch on Tuesday a mobile application that aims to streamline the voter registration process.

Commissioner Marlon Casquejo, who conceptualized the project, will lead the launching of the Comelec’s Mobile Registration Form App at the New Tagum City Hall in Davao del Norte at 1 p.m.

The Mobile Registration Form App is downloadable through the link, bit.ly/MobileFormApp. It can also be shared offline from one Android smartphone to another through SHAREit or any other file-sharing application.

Once installed, users may apply for voter registration without the need for internet connectivity.

“The launch of the mobile app is very timely in the face of mobility restrictions brought about by Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) because you will only need a smartphone to accomplish the form. This will save time, effort, and money that will otherwise be spent on going to a computer shop to download and print the form, or getting the form at the local Comelec to fill it out manually,” Casquejo said in a statement on Monday.

He added that a quick response (QR) code will be generated upon the successful accomplishment of the form.

“You must save the QR Code on your smartphone, and afterwards, you may visit your local Comelec office to have your QR Code scanned and your biometrics taken,” he said.

To use the mobile registration form app:

-Open the mobile app, and tap “Get Started.”

-Select the desired type of application and tap “Proceed.”

-Input all the necessary personal information.

-Confirm your personal information by ticking the checkbox.

-Tap “Generate QR Code” and “Save” to save it in your phone gallery.

-Bring a valid ID upon visiting your local Comelec office for your QR Code scanning.

Early this month, the mobile app was rolled out in select pilot areas and it is currently being implemented in more than 500 cities and municipalities nationwide, including National Capital Region (NCR), Cebu City, and Davao City.

On the other hand, Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez advised those who have questions regarding the mobile app to call the poll body’s hotline or send a message to their social media accounts.

“For any question or clarification about the mobile app, our Voter Care Center hotlines on mobile (09275595926), Facebook (facebook.com/comelec.ph) and Twitter (twitter.com/COMELEC) are open to the public,” he said

Source: Philippines News Agency