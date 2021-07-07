﻿Comelec to hold voter registration in malls

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will soon hold voter registration in malls nationwide.

This as the poll body is set to sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Robinsons Land Corporation on July 12, for the setting up of voter registration booths in selected Robinsons malls nationwide.

“Our aim is to give the public an accessible and efficient registration experience and provide alternative satellite registration sites by opening registration booths in malls. We are glad to once again partner with Robinsons Land Corporation in delivering effective public service ahead of the 2022 National and Local Elections,” Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said in a statement on Wednesday.

The MOA signing ceremony will be held at Xian Tian Di, Crowne Plaza Galleria Manila, Ortigas Center, Quezon City at 12 noon.

The registration booths will be established in selected Robinsons Malls in the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, North Luzon, South Luzon, Central Visayas, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and Mindanao.

“Once the malls have been identified and schedules finalized, applicants will be able to submit their forms and documentary requirements and have their biometrics data taken in the comfort and convenience of mall spaces,” Jimenez said.

In consideration of mall hours, satellite registration sites in malls will accept a limited number of applicants daily. Only applications from residents of the locality, or from those intending to transfer their registration record to the locality, will be accommodated.

“We will release the final list of mall registration schedule once available. But the public may contact their local Comelec office directly to inquire about schedules specific to their city or municipality,” the poll body official added.

Meanwhile, applicants who have a quick response (QR) code from the mobile application will be entertained if the locality where the mall is located is among the pilot areas for the app.

From August to September 2019, Comelec and Robinsons also installed mall registration booths for the 2020 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections

