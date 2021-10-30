﻿Comelec releases tentative list of candidates for 2022 polls

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday released the tentative list of national and local aspirants for next year’s polls.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said the list can be accessed through the poll body’s website.

“The tentative list of candidates for the 2022 National and Local Elections is up on comelec.gov.ph,” he said in a Twitter post.

Jimenez said the list has been released to give candidates a chance to check for corrections.

“All aspirants are advised to check that their name is on the list and is spelled correctly. You have a limited window within which to submit your requests for corrections,” he said.

The names were based on the initial evaluation of Certificates of Nominations, Certificates of Candidacy, and Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance.

National aspirants in the May 9, 2022 elections have submitted the said certificates during the filing period which was held from October 1 to 8 at the Sofitel Garden Tent in Pasay City.

At the end of the filing period, a total of 97 people are looking to run for president, 28 individuals are running for vice president, and while 174 aspirants are vying for Senate seats.

Source: Philippines News Agency