﻿Comelec releases ballot face templates for May polls

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday released the ballot face templates for the May 9 polls.

There are 10 presidential candidates, nine vice presidential bets, 64 aspirants for senators, and 178 party-list groups included in the official ballot.

Based on the ballot face templates for the polls which can be accessed on the official website of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), www.comelec.gov.ph., those who are running for the presidential post are: Abella, Ernie (IND); De Guzman, Leody (PLM); Domagoso, Isko Moreno (AKSYON); Gonzales, Norberto (PDSP); Lacson, Panfilo (PDR); Mangondato, Faisal Montay (KTPNAN); Marcos, BongBong (PFP); Montemayor, Jose Jr. (DPP); Pacquiao, Manny (PROMDI); Robredo, Leni (IND).

For vice president, the official candidates are: Atienza, Lito (PROMDI); Bello, Walden (PLM); David, Rizalito (DPP); Duterte, Sara (LAKAS); Lopez, Manny SD (WPP); Ong, Doc Willie (AKSYON); Pangilinan, Kiko (LP); Serapio, Carlos (KTPNAN); Sotto, Vicente Tito (NPC).

There are a total of 64 senatorial bets who will be vying for only 12 seats.

The groups for the party-list polls numbering 178 will be vying for a seat in the House of Representatives. Each group can get a maximum of three seats.

Also, the poll body released the ballot faces for every region in the country.

Earlier, the Comelec said the national and local positions will be on the front page of the ballot while the party-list groups will be at the back of the ballot.

The ballots will be different from the ones to be used in the local polls and overseas elections.

Overseas voters, meanwhile, will only pick bets for national posts — president, vice president, senator, and party-list.

Source: Philippines News Agency