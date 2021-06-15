﻿Comelec Region 8 reminds new voters of registration deadline

TACLOBAN CITY – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has called on the estimated 198,000 first-time voters in Eastern Visayas to be enlisted for the 2022 polls with just three months left before the registration deadline.

Of the estimated number of first-time voters, only 68,076 have approved registration as of June 5, said Comelec Eastern Visayas regional director Jose Nick Mendros in a social media post on Tuesday.

“Let us not wait until the last few days to avoid any problems and to prevent crowding at the election offices,” Mendros said.

The poll body has been processing the registration of new voters and updating the voters’ list since January 2020.

Registration at the Comelec offices is open from Mondays to Fridays starting at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., including holidays. The deadline is on Sept. 30, 2021.

Aside from enlisting new voters, the Comelec also handles the transfer of voter record to another area; transfer of voter record within the same city or municipality; reactivation of voter record; change of name or correction of entries; a combination of transfer, reactivation, or correction of record; inclusion of record in the book of voters; reinstatement of name in the list of voters; and transfer of voter record from the overseas absentee voting list.

Mendros said to encourage the registrants, election offices conduct satellite registrations every Saturday in towns and cities classified as low-risk areas for coronavirus.

“Amid pandemic, strict health protocols are being implemented to prevent the possible spread of the virus, such as the physical distancing and the proper hand sanitation upon entry at the office. The registrants are reminded to wear face masks and face shields, they are also being advised to bring their own pen,” he added.

Considered as new voters are those turning 18 on or before Election Day on May 9, 2022, who is a resident in the Philippines for at least a year and in the place where he or she intends to vote for at least six months on or before Election Day

Source: Philippines News Agency