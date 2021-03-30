﻿Comelec offices in ‘NCR Plus’ closed due to ECQ, Holy Week

Voter registration is temporarily suspended in offices of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) at the National Capital Region and four provinces under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) until the end of March.

In a statement Monday, Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said the filing of application and other registration activities from March 29 to 31 are suspended in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal due to the reimposition of ECQ.

“Within NCR Plus, voter registration in the Offices of Election Officer (OECS) and the Office for Overseas Voting will be suspended from March 29 to 31. During the same period, the issuance of voter’s certification in the OECs and the Comelec main office in Intramuros will likewise be suspended,” he added.

Based on the calendar of activities it released earlier, the Comelec said there would be no registration on April 1 (Maundy Thursday) and April 2 (Good Friday).

The nationwide registration resumed in September 2020 and will end on Sept. 30, 2021.

The Comelec is looking to register some 4 million new voters for the national and local elections in May next year.

Source: Philippines News Agency