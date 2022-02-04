﻿Comelec-NegOcc now accepts applications for media accreditation

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Negros Occidental located here is now accepting applications for media accreditation for the May 9 national and local elections.

Provincial Election Supervisor Roberto Salazar said on Wednesday those who want to apply can submit the filled-out application form together with the requirements to their office.

“We can now open the application for mass media accreditation. There is a form, after we receive it, we usually approve it immediately,” Salazar said during an online briefing for government information officers in the province.

Comelec Resolution 10739, promulgated on Dec. 9, 2021, outlines the guidelines for mass media accreditation for the national and local polls this year.

Media practitioners applying for accreditation are required to submit a fully accomplished Comelec media accreditation form and two recent 1.5″x 1.5″ colored photographs.

Also needed is an endorsement from the publisher, editor-in-chief, assignment editor, station manager, or similar officer of the newspaper, television station, radio station, or online publication employing the applicant or from the appropriate officer of the broadcast entity or film distributor which has committed to air/distribute the work.

Freelancers must submit a valid assignment letter from the bona fide media organization for which he or she is on assignment.

Applications of the local media are filed at the Office of the Provincial Election Supervisor.

The prescribed application form, which can be downloaded from the Comelec website, together with the requirements, can be submitted personally or through an authorized representative.

The filing of an application for accreditation is until March 11, 2022.

Source: Philippines News Agency