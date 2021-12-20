﻿Comelec junks 1 nuisance petition vs. Marcos

One of the petitions to declare presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. a nuisance candidate has been denied, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced on Saturday.

In a seven-page decision, the Comelec 2nd Division said petitioner Danilo Lihaylihay, who is also a presidential aspirant in the May 2022 polls, failed to present proof that Marcos could be considered a nuisance.

The poll body said Marcos’ candidacy did not fall under any of the three broad categories of nuisance candidates: one who has filed a candidacy to throw the election process in mockery or disrepute, cause confusion among voters by the similarity of names, or that some acts or circumstances clearly demonstrate the lack of a bona fide intention to run for office.

“Petitioner utterly failed to demonstrate to the Commission (2nd Division) that Respondent falls in any of the classifications listed,” stated the decision promulgated on December 16 and penned by Commissioner Socorro Inting.

The poll body said there was no act or circumstance that Marcos has no bona fide intention to run for president as he previously served as vice governor, governor, representative of Ilocos Norte, and senator, and was a candidate for vice president in the 2016 polls.

“In stark contrast to what Petitioner attempts to depict, the circumstances obtained in this case actually demonstrate that Respondent has a bona fide intention to run for President of the country,” it added.

Six other petitions against the presidential bid of Marcos are pending before the Comelec – two petitions to cancel his candidacy and four disqualification cases.

Source: Philippines News Agency