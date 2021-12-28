﻿Comelec eyes release of final poll bets’ list by early January

An official of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday said they are expecting to release the final list of candidates for the May 2022 polls early next month.

“We expected them to finish (on) the first week of January. Hopefully, all the decisions have been released. We have until January 7 to finish everything so that we won’t be late in printing. The January 7 is an estimate when all of these things will be done,” Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said in a virtual press briefing.

Among the pending cases faced by some candidates are for disqualification, cancellation of certificates of candidacy, and declaration as nuisance candidates.

Jimenez also said they expect to start printing the official ballot by January 15.

Meanwhile, he said they will be using fictitious names of candidates in the mock polls which will be simultaneously in several areas in the country including Metro Manila on December 29.

“In the mock elections we will use fictitious names. As you can see…we will not be using the tentative list (of candidates) for anything even resembling a mock election. That would not be a good idea,” he added.

Three areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) where the mock polls will be held are in the cities of Pasay and Taguig and the municipality of Pateros.

Mock polls will also be held in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

For Luzon, the areas are: Isabela, Cauayan City, Barangays District 1 (Poblacion), Minante 1. Cordon, Magsaysay and Gayong. Albay, Legazpi City, Kawit East (Barangay 16) and Ilawod West (Barangay 13) and Piodoran, Banawan and Caratagan.

In the Visayas: Negros Oriental, Dumaguete City, Barangays Taclobo and Balogo. Zamboanguita, Poblacion and Mayabon. Leyte, Tacloban, Barangays 6, and 6-A; Baybay City, POB Zone 11 and Gaas; Palompon, Ipil II and San Juan.

For Mindanao, the provinces are: Maguindanao, Cotabato City, Barangays Rosary Heights 2, and Tamontaka I; Sharif Aguak, Mother Poblacion and Poblacion 1; Buluan, Poblacion and Dical. Davao del Sur, Digos City, Barangay Zone 3 and San Miguel; Sulop, Poblacion and Talas.

“We will have mock elections. You can observe the mock elections in Pasay City, NCR on December 29, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” he said.

