﻿Comelec extension to ramp up voter registration: Velasco

Speaker Lord Allan Velasco on Wednesday lauded the decision of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to extend the voter registration for the May 9, 2022 elections from October 11 to October 30, as it would allow more Filipinos to register and exercise their right to suffrage.

In a statement, Velasco expressed gratitude to the Comelec for heeding the clamor of both houses of Congress and the public for an extension, as it would give voters more time to register and vote in the coming polls amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We thank the Comelec for seeing the wisdom of extending the voter registration to allow more Filipinos to exercise their right of suffrage, which is one of the most important rights and responsibilities we have as citizens of the Philippines,” Velasco said.

This development came two days after the House and the Senate approved on final reading a measure compelling the Comelec to extend by one month the voter registration period, which was initially set to end on September 30.

House Bill 10261 sets the deadline for voter registration to “30 days after the effectivity” of the proposed law.

Velasco, who is a principal author of the bill, said extending the voter registration would prevent “massive voter disenfranchisement” given the “extraordinary circumstances’ brought about by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Again, we hope the Comelec will use the extension to ramp up voter registration and ensure that more people can vote next year because we cannot afford to disenfranchise Filipino voters,” Velasco said.

He said the extension would also give “leeway” to Filipinos whose registration was delayed because of prevailing circumstances.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said the extended voter registration would be held from Monday to Friday during office hours.

“Extension is from October 11 to 30; Mon-Friday, no Saturdays, except for the last day (Oct. 30), 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.,” he said in a statement.

For this period, all services will be offered such as reactivation and registration for new voters and reactivation.

In August, the poll body suspended voter registration in the National Capital Region after it was placed under the strictest enhanced community quarantine.

At the time, Comelec offices in the region were also closed.

