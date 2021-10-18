﻿Comelec extends sign-up hours, days in some areas

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has extended the hours and add Saturday for voter registration in some areas including Metro Manila starting October 16.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said selected field offices in the country have been directed to extend registration hours up to 7 p.m. and add Saturday for registration.

He said the extended weekday registration hours and additional Saturday registration will be in the concerned Office of the Election Officers (OEOs) as well as in mall registration sites.

“To reiterate, all types of application will be accepted, not just those that may come from first-time registrants,” the poll body said in a statement.

Voter registration will be from Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., with Saturday registration but only up to 5 p.m. on October 16 and 23, 2021, in the following areas:

— Aside from all cities and municipalities in the National Capital Region (NCR), covered by the extended weekday registration hours and additional Saturday registration are the municipalities of Alcala and San Quintin in Pangasinan, Tarlac City, and the municipalities of Capas and Concepcion;

— All municipalities and cities in Quezon Province; and

— Labo, Camarines Norte, Castilla, Sorsogon. The cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu in Cebu Province.

Meanwhile, in the following localities, registration hours will still be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but also with Saturday registration on October 16 and 23, 2021 — the municipalities of Anda, Sto. Tomas and Sual in Pangasinan, the municipalities of Aringay, Balaoan and Caba in La Union;

— All cities and municipalities of Ilocos Sur; and

— The municipalities of Balatan, Bula, Cabusao, Goa, Lagonoy, Libmanan, Magarao, Minalabac

Ragay, Saghay, San Fernando, San Jose, Tigaon and Tinambac in Camarines Sur.

The rest of the country will follow the registration days and hours of Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Comelec said the last day of registration will be conducted on Oct. 30, 2021, which is a

Saturday.

It added that the last leg of voter registration prior to the 2022 national and local elections will primarily be in spaces that are convenient to the public and to accommodate a higher number of registrants, such as in select malls of Robinsons Malls, Ayala Malls, and SM Supermalls.

Other commercial establishments, gymnasiums, and other big spaces may be designated as satellite registration sites, but not in barangays.

In some localities, registration is still held in the OEOs.

Source: Philippines News Agency