﻿Comelec condemns killing of Northern Samar poll officer

The regional office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) here has condemned the killing of the election officer of Lope de Vega, Northern Samar, and called for a speedy investigation on the case.

In a statement issued Friday night, the Comelec 8 (Eastern Visayas) described the killing of James Diaz Maghanoy as brutal and called on the authorities to “bring justice to his death.”

Initial police investigation disclosed that Maghanoy was heading home driving a motorcycle past 5 p.m. on Thursday when a gunman shot him twice, hitting his head and body.

The incident took place in Cawayan village in Catarman town, the capital of Northern Samar.

Lope de Vega is about 29 km. from the victim’s residence in Catarman.

The 42-year-old victim was rushed to the Northern Samar Provincial Hospital but died while being treated.

He was the election assistant of Comelec-Lope de Vega for 18 years and was appointed as an acting election officer on April 27.

Maghanoy was supposed to undergo a screening process for his application as Election Officer II for Lope de Vega town later this month.

Source: Philippines News Agency