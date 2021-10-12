﻿Comelec-Bacolod taps shopping malls for extended voter list-up

Commission on Elections (Comelec) here has tapped an initial three shopping malls as satellite voter list-up sites under the extended registration period until October 30.

City election officer Kathryna Trinio-Caña said on Monday they have resumed accepting applications of new voters at SM City Bacolod until Wednesday.

“Today, instead of only 300, we issued 400 queueing numbers plus 100 for the priority lane. However, some did not come back so it was a bit relaxed in the afternoon,” Trinio-Caña said in a virtual press briefing.

She said the lesser initial number of registrants could be due to the rainy weather, or could be that people are thinking there is still more than enough time before the registration deadline.

“I hope they will not think that way and again there will be a big crowd on the last day of registration,” she added.

On October 14, 18 and 19, the voter registration will be held at Ayala Malls Capitol Central while on October 20 to 22, at Robinsons Place Bacolod.

Trinio-Caña said the site for the October 15 schedule is still being finalized, and they are also awaiting confirmation from the University of Saint La Salle on their request to conduct satellite registration at the school coliseum on October 25 to 30.

The extended voter registration is being held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, except for the last day on October 30, which is a Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the Office of the Election Officer here reminded registrants anew to follow the curfew hours, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., when proceeding to the registration site.

It added only senior citizens, persons with disability, indigenous peoples, heavily pregnant women, medical front-liners, uniformed personnel, and with online appointment will be accommodated in the priority lane, and such privilege is not extendible to companions.

Source: Philippines News Agency