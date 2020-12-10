﻿Coast Guard turns over relief goods for typhoon victims

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Negros Oriental has forwarded some 10 tons of relief items for victims affected by the recent typhoons in Luzon.

Coast Guard Dumaguete Station Commander Lt. Cmdr. Jansen Benjamin in an interview Thursday afternoon said the relief goods, both food and non-food items, were collected by the PCG from different sectors and individuals in this capital city and the province of Negros Oriental.

Benjamin thanked 2GO Shipping for ferrying the relief goods in a 20-footer container van to Manila last Dec. 7, which arrived the following day.

The donations are now with the PCG Logistics Command for sorting before distribution to the typhoon victims in areas to be determined by the Coast Guard, he said.

The Dumaguete Press Club had facilitated the turnover of relief goods, as well as other sectors that also handed in their donations, he added.

The distribution of the relief goods is expected by the end of the week.

Source: Philippines News agency