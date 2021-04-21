﻿Coast Guard-Cebu suspends sea trips due to ‘Bising’

Sea travel in areas affected by Typhoon Bising has been suspended starting Saturday, the Coast Guard District Central Visayas announced.

Commander Alvin Dagalea, acting commander of the Coast Guard Station in Central Cebu, which is under the regional district, issued the advisory “as a proactive measure” to avert possible sea accidents that might result from the weather disturbance.

The Coast Guard has suspended sea trips for all types of vessels and watercraft.

The announcement came after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) placed parts of the country under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.

“Voyage of vessels will resume upon the improvement of weather and sea condition,” Dagalea said, adding that vessels that intend to take shelter shall be permitted so long as it is manifested through a written request and no passenger will be allowed on board.

In its 5 a.m. advisory, PAGASA said “Bising” continues to intensify while moving west-northwest over the Philippine Sea.

The weather bureau has placed the following areas under Signal No. 1: Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Camotes Islands in the Visayas; and Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte (including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands), and Surigao del Sur in Mindanao. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency