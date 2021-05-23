﻿CO Covid-19 patients urged to isolate in treatment facilities

City Mayor Oscar Moreno has asked the family members of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) positive patients to consider isolating at temporary treatment and monitoring facilities (TTMFs).

“If the case is asymptomatic, it would be better if he/she will not be confined in the hospital,” Moreno said in a virtual press briefing Saturday.

Moreno said the use of such facilities can help to unburden the hospital system amid the spike of coronavirus cases in this city and in other places in Northern Mindanao region.

He said the facilities dubbed as TTMF Plus are managed by the medical personnel from JR Borja General Hospital.

Acting city health officer Dr. Lorraine Nery said Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega already introduced to the city the concept of not allowing mild and asymptomatic confirmed cases to be confined in hospital.

However, Nery clarified that it was only a request and there was no official order from the DOH Central Office thus hospitals could not deny admission.

“They cannot deny patients as of now if there’s no legal mandate from the Department of Health because the hospital will have accountability to whatever will happen to the patient since they are the last touch,” she said.

She also underscored the continuous effort of the city government to prevent the pandemic from overwhelming the healthcare systems.

Nery confirmed there are mild Covid-19 cases being admitted to the other hospitals but she could not provide the exact number of these cases.

Based on City Health Office data, the city recorded 962 active cases as of May 21 this year — 238 of which are admitted in different hospitals while 724 are sent to the TTMF.

The Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC) recorded 127 Covid-19 patients who were admitted as of May 21.

The critical care utilization rate (CCUR) in the city has already reached over 90 percent.

The implementation of Code Red operating status of NMMC on May 21 was not yet factored in the figure.

With the Code Red status, the availability of intensive care units at NMMC (ICU) was increased to 30 units from 27 units.

Moreno was expecting a reduction of CCUR percentage due to NMMC’s status.

Source: Philippines News Agency