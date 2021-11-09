﻿Cloudy skies, rains expected in E. Visayas due to shallow LPA

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over Eastern Visayas due to shallow low pressure area (LPA), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA reported the LPA was estimated in the vicinity of Tanauan, Leyte at 3 a.m. based on all available data.

Ezra Bulquerin of PAGASA said the LPA has a slim chance of developing into a tropical depression and “possible, this shallow low pressure area will just dissipate in the coming days.”

It also reported that partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains will prevail over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region due to “amihan” northeast monsoon.

Meantime, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Luzon will experience light to moderate winds blowing east with slight to moderate coastal waters while Visayas and Mindanao will experience light to moderate winds blowing east to northeast with slight to moderate coastal waters.

The maximum temperature will be 34.0 °C and the minimum temperature will be 25.4°C.

Source: Philippines News Agency