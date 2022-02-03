﻿’Closed fishing season’ in northeastern Palawan lifted

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on Wednesday said the closed fishing season in northeastern Palawan has been lifted after three months.

“The closed fishing season in northeastern Palawan, which prohibited the use of purse seine, ringnet and bagnet in catching roundscad (galunggong) within the conservation area, has been lifted yesterday, February 1, 2022,” the BFAR said in a statement.

In 2015, the fisheries sector and other stakeholders signed a joint agreement, closing the fishing season within the conservation area in northeastern Palawan from November to January every year to protect and replenish the population of the Decapterus species, also known as “galunggong.”

Department of Agriculture Secretary William Dar earlier signed a certificate of necessity to import 60,000 metric tons of small pelagic fish to meet the demand for the first quarter of 2022.

Aside from the closed fishing season, extent of damage incurred by the fishery sector from Typhoon Odette in December last year have tipped the balance for the fish supply in the market.

Source: Philippines News Agency