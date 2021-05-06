﻿Close to 90-kilometer bike lanes completed in Metro Cebu

Metro Cebu is becoming more friendly to cyclists with the completion of a total of 88.84 kilometers of bicycle lanes, a push further toward active transport in the country.

The completed lanes make up 63.96 percent of the planned 138.90-kilometer bike lane network across four cities in metro Cebu — Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Cebu City, and Talisay, according to the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Among the completed bike lanes is the “Class 1” — separated and far from the carriageway — bike lane along SRP Road, spanning a total of 2.3 kilometers, five meters wide, in addition to a three-meter pedestrian sidewalk.

Along the lanes are sheds for bike racks as well as benches, solar studs, and planters for the greenery.

In a message before the ceremonial bike ride Thursday, DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade said the establishment of bike lanes boosts active transportation in the country.

“Ang proyektong ito ay patunay na tuluy-tuloy ang ating pagtatayo ng mga pasilidad upang mabigyang importansya ang active transport system para sa ating mga kababayan (This project proves that we continue to build facilities that promote active transportation for our citizens),” Tugade said.

He called on bikers to continue observing the minimum public health standards even while on the road.

DOTr Assistant Secretary for Road Transport Mark Steven Pastor said the safety of cyclists was a primary concern on their part in the establishment of the bike lanes.

“Ang paulit ulit na direktiba sa atin ni Secretary Tugade ay siguraduhin na maging ligtas at dire-diretso ang bike lanes natin upang magamit ng mga tao dito sa Cebu (One of the frequent directives of Secretary Tugade was to ensure that bike lanes are safe and straight to ensure that people here in Cebu can use it),” Pastor said.

He noted that these bike lanes are meant to be used for both leisure and regular travel to the workplace.

