﻿Close to 153K NegOr residents sign up for nat’l ID program

A total number of 152,902 residents of Negros Oriental have signed up for the government’s Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

Ariel Fortuito, chief of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)-Negros Oriental, on Monday said of the total registrants, 131,434 have pre-registered while 21,468 are registered under the Step 2 process.

The numbers were from data gathered from Week 1 or since the rollout started on Feb. 3 to March 11, Fortuito said.

He said the national ID system’s pre-registration and registration activities are now underway in Dumaguete, Sibulan, San Jose, Amlan, Pamplona, Valencia, Bacong, Dauin, and Zamboanguita.

Starting March 16, the PSA will also begin these registration activities in Tanjay City and Mabinay, and later in Bais City and Sta. Catalina, he said.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID will be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It will also boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

