﻿Clark tourism industry maintains good performance amid pandemic

Locators belonging to the tourism and hospitality industry of the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) managed to maintain outstanding performance in the year 2020 despite being one of the sectors worst hit by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Based on the CDC’s annual report 2020 released on Tuesday, the state-firm managed facilities and advertising spaces registered a total of PHP6,746,062 revenues.

Aside from revenues, CDC’s Tourism Promotions Division (TPD) also recorded a total of 1,247,862 visitor arrivals last year.

In relation to this, CDC obtained an overall total of 79,755 visitor points from January to December 2020, exceeding the target of 75,000 visitor points — the performance target set by the Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG).

The figures came from the number of CDC-initiated and assisted projects, including events held at the Clark Museum as well as various open spaces here.

Special events were also conducted in this Freeport, bringing a total of 70,056 visitors who attended 97 events in Clark.

These accomplishments have gained confidence in CDC’s vision to establish Clark as a prime MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and tourism destination in the Asia-Pacific region.

As of Jan. 14 this year, a total of 4,351 participants in 177 MICE events have been recorded.

Although Clark’s accommodation facilities did not contribute much to tourism revival efforts in this Freeport, these played a key role in assisting returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Some 78,780 repatriates were assisted by providing them accommodation, resulting in 100 percent hotel occupancy in Clark.

Source: Philippines News Agency