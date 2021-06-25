﻿Clark Freeport rolls out Covid-19 vax program for A4 group

CLARK FREEPORT, Pampanga – The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) has started rolling out coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines from the Department of Health (DOH) for individuals under the A4 priority group.

CDC president and CEO Manuel R. Gaerlan said on Friday some 100 economic front-liners were vaccinated with the initial dose of vaccines that arrived here on Thursday.

Gaerlan thanked the government officials, local government units (LGUs), and other partner agencies for making the vaccination program possible.

He cited the support of Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) president and CEO Vivencio Dizon, National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., and City Government of Mabalacat Mayor Crisostomo Garbo for their efforts to speed up the facilitation of the vaccination activity here.

The inoculation program in this Freeport corresponds to the immunization program being implemented by the city government of Mabalacat.

CDC Health and Sanitation Division (HSD) manager Dr. Clemencita Dobles supervised the vaccination activity, together with other HSD personnel, doctors, and other medical staff from the Department of Health (DOH)-Region 3 (Central Luzon).

The inoculation procedure consists of five steps: registration, counseling, health evaluation, vaccination, and monitoring.

Monitoring will take 15 to 30 minutes to see whether any side effects would occur after the vaccine is administered. Once checked and validated by the health care provider assigned to the monitoring station, inoculated individuals will be allowed to leave the vaccination site.

An ambulance and ancillary health personnel are also on standby, in case of an emergency.

Gaerlan said more Clark workers and residents will be immunized in the coming days based on scheduling and arrival of vaccines.

Since May of this year, the state-owned corporation has been coordinating with Metro Clark local government units, the DOH, and Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to facilitate the vaccination program here.

Likewise, the CDC has been active in enlisting Clark locators, employees, and residents, who would like to receive immunization.

Through this strategy, Gaerlan expressed the belief that the Clark Freeport zone community will prevent further transmission of Covid-19 in workplaces and residences

Source: Philippines News Agency