﻿Clark airport, private medical groups set up vax hub

CLARK FREEPORT, Pampanga – The Luzon International Premier Airport Development (LIPAD) on Thursday inked a pact with four medical groups for the setup of the Clark International Airport’s (CRK) old terminal as a vaccination site in the region.

With the airport’s newly built terminal to be launched this July, selected areas in the old terminal will be used for the much-needed mass vaccination roll-out in the country.

LIPAD Chief Executive Officer Bi Yong Chungunco, operator and manager of Clark International Airport, said in a statement on Friday that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed among the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Medical Center, Philippine Airport Diagnostic Laboratory, PRI Medical Center, and the Medical City Clark for the conduct of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination at the old airport terminal.

Under the MOA, the parties involved agreed to provide services to ensure that medical professionals would administer the vaccines and handle other issues, such as medical waste disposal. LIPAD serves as the facility manager for the vaccination process.

Chungunco said LIPAD would administer crowd management and control at the vaccination site to ensure that vaccinees comply with safety and health protocols, such as the proper wearing of face masks and shields and the practice of safe physical distancing.

LIPAD personnel will process the vaccinees at the reception area upon presentation of their QR codes or patient IDs for validation.

Signing the MOU were LIPAD led by Chungunco; Chief Operating Officer (COO) Dr. Carmela Briones of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Medical Center; COO Dr. Mickey Gonzaga of the Philippine Airport Diagnostic Laboratory; COO Dr. Pio Rafael Lim of the PRI Medical Center; and president and CEO Dr. Amario G. Jabson of The Medical City Clark, Inc.

“Clark International Airport is committed to assist in the government’s drive to accelerate the vaccination roll-out in our country. The big and open spaces at the old terminal are appropriate for a vaccination site. LIPAD’s participation is among its contributions to curb the pandemic and to help fast-track the revival of the economy and the travel industry,” Chungunco said in a statement.

The local government of Angeles in Pampanga, through its City Health Offices, will be responsible for monitoring and supervising the CRK Vaccination Center to ensure continuous compliance with standards and guidelines.

