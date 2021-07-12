﻿Claimants of P9.6-M ‘ecstasy’ nabbed in QC

Claimants of more than 5,000 tablets of ecstasy “party drugs” worth PHP9.58 million were arrested during a joint controlled delivery operation in Quezon City Philpost Office on Monday.

The authorities headed by the Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Port of NAIA together with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and the NAIA Inter-agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (IADITG) seized the illegal drugs concealed in Foot Spa Machine.

Records show that the subject package arrived on June 28, 2021 from Neuss, Germany.

In a statement, the BOC said the parcel was declared as “Children’s Toys, Somer Sandals, Bag, Socks, Pants, Rain Boots, and Birthday Stock”.

It added that the seized illegal drugs were initially discovered during the non-intrusive x-ray scanning of the subject package by the X-ray Inspection Project (XIP NAIA) and K-9 sniffing.

Upon 100 percent physical examination conducted by the customs examiner, the subject package was found to contain 5,637 tablets of ecstasy classified as a dangerous drug under the Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The claimants, who were not identified are currently undergoing custodial investigation by the PDEA for possible violation of RA 9165 also known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Sections 1400 and 1401 in relation to Section 119 of RA 10863 also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

Source: Philippines News Agency