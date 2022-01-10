﻿Civic groups complement gov’t relief efforts for ‘Odette’ victims

Alongside the continuing efforts of government instrumentalities to answer the immediate needs of Caraga Region residents badly hit by Typhoon Odette last month are civic organizations, private groups, and individuals who pooled their resources and went to affected communities.

Among these civic organizations is the Lions Club International (LCI) that conducted a two-day distribution activity In Surigao City, Surigao del Norte during the weekend.

The group distributed 600 food packs contained in pails, 600 water containers, and 365 gallons of potable water to affected residents in the villages of Barangays Sabang, Mabua, San Juan, and Mapawa.

The food packs contained three kilos of rice, canned goods, coffee, and noodles.

One-hundred solar lamps and 100 solar chargers were likewise given away during the last week of December.

Charles Darwin Javellana, governor of LCI District 301E in Mindanao, said their chapters in General Santos City, Bukidnon, Zamboanga, Davao City, Surigao City, Cabadbaran City, Ozamis City, and the Island Garden City of Samal in Davao del Norte made their relief efforts possible.

“This is an initiative of LCI through the Lions Club International Foundation under the Sagip (Save) Surigao Unified Project to help our brothers and sisters who were greatly devastated by Typhoon Odette,” Javellana told the Philippine News Agency on Sunday.

More aid will be coming in as 5,000 food packs worth over PHP1 million contained in a 20-footer container van are enroute to Surigao City Port.

“These coming relief goods will be distributed to Dinagat Islands, one of the severely-hit areas here in Caraga Region,” Javellana said.

A coordination meeting with Dinagat Islands Vice Governor Nilo Demerey Jr. was already facilitated for the smooth transportation and distribution of relief goods.

“Two days after the typhoon, I was already visiting Surigao City for assessment and distribution activities. So far, from December 18 last year, this is the biggest distribution activity we have conducted here in Surigao City,” Javellana said.

RJ Parada, LCI Surigao City president, was thankful for the aid provided to distressed residents.

“The LCI has been providing aid here days after the typhoon. We are thankful for this continued effort to help,” Parada said in a separate interview.

Source: Philippines News Agency