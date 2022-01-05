﻿CIDG sues Chua, parents, 6 others in protocol breach

Criminal charges were filed before the Makati City prosecutor’s office against quarantine skipper Gwyneth Anne Chua and eight other individuals who were involved in the breach of protocol late last year.

Upon her arrival from the United States on Dec. 22, 2021, Chua checked in at Berjaya Makati Hotel along Makati Avenue, went home, and went to a nearby bar in Barangay Poblacion the day after.

She, fellow partygoers, and some employees of the bar later turned out positive for Covid-19.

Criminal Investigation and Detection Group – National Capital Region (CIDG-NCR) chief Col. Randy Glen Silvio said they sued Chua; her parents Allan and Gemma Chua; her friend, Rico Atienza; and Berjaya resident manager Gladiolyn Blala, assistant resident manager Den Sabayo, security manager Tito Arboleda, security officer Esteban Gatbonton, and front desk staff Hannah Araneta for violating Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.

Chua was reportedly picked up by her father after less than an hour at the hotel while security camera videos showed her at a restaurant the next day.

She returned to the hotel on Christmas night, accompanied by her mother.

“The CIDG Regional Field Unit NCR, the unit handling the case, was already able to establish the facts relative to the case of the returning overseas Filipino, Gwyneth Anne Chua,” the CIDG statement read.

CIDG did not find sufficient evidence to charge Chua’s close contacts but they were encouraged to also sue her, especially those whom she allegedly infected at the party.

Source: Philippines News Agency