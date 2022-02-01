﻿CIDG probing case of missing cockfight enthusiasts

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) is now investigating the case of 10 men who disappeared shortly after being seen in separate cockfighting areas in Laguna and Manila last January 13.

“The CIDG is now connecting the dots. These incidents do have a lot in common. We will find out if there is a syndicate behind these cases,” said Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos, in a statement Thursday night.

The first incident involved four male friends who were reported missing after joining a cockfighting match in Sta. Cruz, Laguna.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from the arena showed that the vehicle used by the victims was seen exiting the coliseum but it was not clear if the victims were inside the vehicle.

On the same day, another six men went missing after participating in a cockfighting tournament in Manila.

Earlier, another 10 men from Bulacan who attended a cockfighting match were added to the list of missing individuals. These men, according to their relatives, have been missing for more than eight months.

The CIDG is now appealing to the owners or the management of the cockfighting arenas to cooperate in the investigation to identify the possible handlers or financiers of the missing men.

